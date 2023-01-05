College Station police release images of 3 murder suspects

College Station police have released the images of three people named as suspects in the murder...
College Station police have released the images of three people named as suspects in the murder of a man Tuesday night on Southwest Parkway.(Images provided by College Station Police Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police issued a “Be on the Look Out” or BOLO for three suspects connected to a murder that happened Tuesday night.

Rashawn Jones, 26, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in a targeted home invasion, according to police.

Security camera video shows three masked men carrying firearms knock on the door and force their way inside.

A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information can call 979-764-3600.

The flyer below was shared by police and has more detailed images of the clothing the suspects were wearing the night of the homicide.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man is described as having a bun or ponytail, and was seen wearing a black jacket, dark...
Police in North Texas looking for man after girl found unconscious in Academy Sports restroom
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Randall Fred Eubank & Aubrey Gibson Eubank Mugshots (College Station Police Department)
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours starting on New Year's Eve.
Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

KWTX@4 Team Try a Rosca de Reyes Cake - 1.6.23
KWTX@4 Team Try a Rosca de Reyes Cake - 1.6.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 1.6.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 1.6.23
FastCast
Brady's Friday Evening FastCast
Waco City Hall. (City of Waco photo/file)
Eight applicants vying for vacant Waco City Council seat
Images of a woman involved in a series of bank robberies in Houston, Texas
‘Body odor’ robber strikes again; police in Texas offering reward for information