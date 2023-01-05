GRAPHIC: Man wanted in Fort Worth shot, killed dog during armed robbery

FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying and locating the aggravated robbery suspect who shot and killed a dog as he robbed a convenience store.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 2, police officers were dispatched to a robbery call at the convenience store located at 6001 N. Main St.

The officers learned the suspect was confronted by the employee’s pet dog, Peanut, during the armed robbery.

“Peanut attempted to protect his owner and was shot and killed by the suspect,” police said.

If anyone has any information or knows who this suspect is, please contact Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4115.

