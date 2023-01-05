Judge delays ruling on change of venue request for retrial of ex-daycare owner charged in child’s overdose death

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A judge delayed a ruling Wednesday on a request from a former Waco day care owner to move her retrial in the Benadryl overdose death of a child in her care, saying he wants to see first if a jury can be selected in McLennan County.

Judge David Hodges delayed a ruling on a defense change of venue motion in the murder and injury to a child case against Marian Fraser, former owner of Spoiled Rotten Day Care in Waco, during a pretrial hearing in the case.

Hodges, who granted a defense motion to allow the use of questionnaires to test potential jurors’ knowledge of the case and the effects of pretrial publicity, said he will see how jury selection goes before ruling on the change of venue motion.

Fraser’s attorneys, Christy Jack, Letty Martinez and Alex Thornton, argued that publicity surrounding the high-profile case, including coverage of Fraser’s first trial seven years ago, will make it impossible to select an impartial jury to hear the retrial.

Hodges has set jury selection to begin Monday, and officials will try to select 12 jurors and two alternate jurors from a pool of 100 McLennan County residents.

Fraser, 59, was convicted of murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2015 after a trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court. She was found guilty of giving 4-month-old Clara Felton a toxic amount of diphenhydramine, or Benadryl, which trial testimony showed was administered to the child and at least 14 others in her care to help maintain Fraser’s rigid, three-hour nap regimen for the children.

The baby’s parents, Perry and Loren Felton, told authorities they did not give the girl Benadryl and did not give Fraser permission to do so.

Fraser, who remains free on bond, won a new trial after years of appeals. She testified at her first trial that she never gave Benadryl to the children in her care without parental approval.

In testimony on the change of venue motion, Charles Holley, Thad Barker and Bette Cook, all longtime friends of Fraser, each testified that selecting a fair and impartial jury would not be possible because of the publicity surrounding Fraser’s case.

“There was a lot of negative publicity about this case,” Holley said. “It is known as the Benadryl case and everyone knows that. I don’t know if that will ever go away.”

All three also agreed that the fact that Clara Felton was the grandchild of McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, whom they called well-respected and influential, added a level of notoriety to the case.

After Hodges said he would delay a ruling on the change of venue, Jack asked that potential jurors being questioned individually about their knowledge of the case, a move normally reserved only for capital murder cases in which the state is seeking the death penalty.

Prosecutors Will Hix and Tara Avants agreed, as an alternative to that request, to use questionnaires to test the effects of pretrial publicity on the potential jurors.

Fraser’s retrial will be different than the first because evidence concerning the testing of hair follicles of 14 other children in Fraser’s care that showed they also had been given Benadryl without their parents’ consent will not be admissible this time because the Houston lab that conducted the testing has since lost its accreditation and was shut down after an investigation by the Texas Forensic Science Commission.

Jacks presented evidence showing that criminal cases across the country have been overturned because of misconduct by the lab’s director and staff.

Clara Felton’s body was taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, so prosecutors can still use the evidence related to her death.

However, because the results from the Houston lab are tainted, defense attorneys asked that the testimonies of the parents of the other children who were tested there should be disallowed as irrelevant. Hodges disagreed after hearing testimonies from two of those parents Wednesday, ruling that while they could not discuss the results of the independent tests in Houston, they can testify about policies and procedures at the day care.

Both parents testified that while their children slept for three hours daily under Fraser’s schedule, they didn’t sleep that well when they were at home on weekends.

“They never slept like that at home,” Jennifer Felton said. “She was magic, and apparently I didn’t have her magic touch. They never slept on weekends.”

The exclusion of testimony about the results of the independent hair follicle testing in Houston will present an interesting scenario at Fraser’s retrial, which court officials discussed at length on Wednesday. Officials wondered how the state would present testimony from other parents, most of whom were still supportive of Fraser until those test results came in, and explain the sudden changes in their feelings about her without mentioning the discredited test results.

Jennifer Felton, whose husband is Perry Felton’s cousin, had two boys at Spoiled Rotten Day Care and said she trusted Fraser because of her experience and stellar reputation.

Anna Myers, a pediatrician who also sent two sons there, said she respected and loved Fraser, adding she wrote a letter supporting Fraser a month after the child’s death. She said her feelings changed after the tests came back from the Houston lab.

