Officers find dead dogs inside woman’s freezer, police say

Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or...
Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death.(Sac County Jail)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAC CITY, Iowa (Gray News) – A woman is facing charges after officers found several dead animals inside freezers in an Iowa home, according to the Sac City Police Department.

Officers were called to investigate an alleged case of animal abuse on Jan. 1.

During a search of the home, authorities found two dead dogs in freezers and two dead cats in the residence. Officials did not say how the animals died.

Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man is described as having a bun or ponytail, and was seen wearing a black jacket, dark...
Police in North Texas looking for man after girl found unconscious in Academy Sports restroom
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Randall Fred Eubank & Aubrey Gibson Eubank Mugshots (College Station Police Department)
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours starting on New Year's Eve.
Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve
One bride had to extend her budget after spending $10,000 for venue that is no longer open.
Engaged couples out thousands of dollars after wedding venue in Hill County closes, not offering refunds

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
House stalemate still holds back choice of a new speaker
Former DC Officer Michael Fanone joins members of Congress to denounce political violence ahead...
Former DC officer speaks at political violence event
Born in 1907 in west-central Iowa's Calhoun County, Bessie Laurena Hendricks was alive to...
Iowa woman believed to be oldest in US dies at 115 years old
FILE - Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a former Georgia election worker, is comforted by her mother Ruby...
Biden to award Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 on Jan. 6 anniversary
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene