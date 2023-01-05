Top ranked pound-for-pound fighters in Texas unite to offer self-defense course for women

By Julie Hays
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas’ first female UFC fighter is offering a course for women to learn self-defense just as she prepares for her first UFC fight in only weeks.

UFC fighter Hailey “All Hail” Cowan-Brennan, 30,  along with Desiree “Dirtydez” Yanez, 32, a PFC champion and the second ranked pound-for-pound fighter in Texas, have joined forces for the class in Robinson to help protect women.

The athletes come from a family of girls and say empowering women to protect themselves is important to them.

“Between the two of us, we are the number one and number two ranked pound-for-pound females in the entire state of Texas,” Cowan-Brennan said.

“And between the two of us, we have five sisters,” Yanez added.

UFC fighter Hailey “All Hail” Cowan-Brennan, 30, along with Desiree “Dirtydez” Yanez, 32, a PFC champion and the second ranked pound-for-pound fighter in Texas, have joined forces for the class in Robinson to help protect women.(Courtesy Photo)

The course will include two hours of private instruction from the fighters with techniques of how to defend yourself against a stronger adversary in real-life situations.

“Female self-defense is very important to the two of us,” Cowan-Brennan said. “We love our sisters, and we love each other, and we want to help you learn how to defend yourself.”

The course will be $45 for Blitz members and $60 for non-members but you will get to bring a friend for free with the purchase.

The class will be held on Saturday, January 14 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Cowan-Brennan is offering the course in the thick of her training for her UFC debut.

She will fight Ailin Perez from Aretina in Las Vegas February 25th.

Cowan-Brennan statistically has all the advantages but said she needs to stay focused and go execute her game plan.

“I feel great,” she said.  “I couldn’t have chosen a better match up for myself.”

To register for the self-defense course visit blitzmma.com.

