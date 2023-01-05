Winds & humidity ramping back up for Friday

The return of a south breeze will ramp up humidity and warmth for Friday. Tonight’s lows drop into the low to mid 40s and there could be a few spots of fog (especially the further SE you go) in the morning. Fog won’t last long since the winds will pick up quickly tomorrow. Friday is overall sunny, warm, and breezy - wind gusts could be as high as 30mph during the afternoon. High temperatures on Friday are returning to the low to mid 70s. The south breeze will pull warmer and more humid air into Central Texas ahead of our next front arriving Saturday. Saturday’s front slides through during the late-morning and midday hours and that means we’ll see clouds return by Saturday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. A few scattered light showers with the front may turn into a few scattered non-severe storms east of I-35. Rain chances are only near 20% Saturday with the highest chance for rain in the Brazos Valley. Rainfall totals should remain below a quarter-inch, with most of the rain south and east of here. The front moves through and clears the skies around midday, so temperatures may dip a little bit as the front moves through, but returning sunshine should allow us to rebound late-day into the upper 60s and low 70s.

This won’t be a weekend washout, and most of the rain should come and go on Saturday. That said, there could be some light, lingering rain in the southeastern zone early Sunday. Sunday afternoon looks drier and slightly cooler with highs in the low 60s. Unfortunately, rain chances continue to trend downward and isn’t the super-soaker Central Texas needs.

Temperatures quickly rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s Monday through Wednesday. We have yet another front set to move through either next Wednesday or next Thursday, but the front likely won’t bring with it much of any rain. Rain chances are only at 20% and there’s a chance the front clears the area without dropping any rain. We may not see rain, but we’ll likely see another brief but notable temperature swing as highs dip close to average, near about 60°, next Friday and Saturday with morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

