16-year-old high school student dies after ‘medical emergency’ during sporting event

Desert Oasis High School is seen in this KVVU file photo.
Desert Oasis High School is seen in this KVVU file photo.(KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 16-year-old high school student in the south Las Vegas Valley died after a “medical emergency” during an athletic event Thursday night, according to the school’s principal.

In a letter sent to parents Friday morning, Desert Oasis High School Principal Ian Salzman wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that the student passed away. The school and the entire district mourn the loss of this young life.”

He continued, writing that the student “suffered a medical emergency during an athletic event.”

Salzman said staff immediately began rendering medical aid and continued until paramedics arrived. However, she did not survive.

The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified the student as 16-year-old Ashari Hughes. Her cause and manner of death are still pending as of Friday morning.

The letter said the district’s Crisis Response Team will be available for anyone who may need their services.

No further information was provided.

Hughes’ death comes amid Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s recovery after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this week.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man is described as having a bun or ponytail, and was seen wearing a black jacket, dark...
Police in North Texas looking for man after girl found unconscious in Academy Sports restroom
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Randall Fred Eubank & Aubrey Gibson Eubank Mugshots (College Station Police Department)
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours starting on New Year's Eve.
Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS

Latest News

What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
Speaker fight: Walkout, some flips to McCarthy on Day 4
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry on patrol through the deserted town of Garmisir Jan. 2, 2008,...
Harry’s claim he killed 25 in Afghanistan draws anger, worry
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Fuel leak in Virginia shuts down part of Colonial Pipeline
Traffic moves along along 99 south in Fresno, Calif., Dec. 28, 2017. Fresno displaced...
EPA moves to toughen standards for deadly soot pollution
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's jersey is now the most purchased jersey among all athletes...
Damar Hamlin’s jersey is now the most purchased in sports, company says