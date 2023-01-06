‘Body odor’ robber strikes again; police in Texas offering reward for information

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division and the FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force are asking the public for help identifying the woman responsible for at least four robberies “via threat.”

At around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, a woman entered a hotel lobby, located at the 5100 block of Hidalgo, in Houston, Texas.

The female walked up the counter, displayed a note to the clerk, stating that another suspect was standing by outside of the hotel while armed with a weapon, and to give her the cash from the register.

Police said the clerk complied with the suspect and gave her the money from the cash drawer. The suspect then fled the location in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a white woman in between 40 and 50 years old. She was wearing a black baseball cap with her blonde - or gray hair - tucked inside the cap, a black coat, a mask, and sunglasses.

She is described as wearing shoes with high heels in at least two incidents.

Police said all four robberies occurred in the same geographic area and the suspect has robbed each business by holding up a similar demand note.

In one robbery, the victim stated that although she was dressed nicely, the suspect smelled heavily of body odor.

The suspect is also believed to have committed the following robberies:

Dec. 20, 2022 – Female suspect entered a sandwich shop at the 6100 block of Westheimer at around 9:20 pm. The suspect approached the cashier, displayed a threatening note, and demanded money. The cashier complied with the suspect and gave her the money from the cash drawer. The suspect left the restaurant on foot. Houston PD #1714767-22

Dec. 21, 2022 – Female suspect entered a hotel at the 5100 block of Westheimer at around 4:50 pm. The suspect approached the cashier, displayed a threatening note, and demanded money. The cashier complied with the suspect and gave her the money from the cash drawer. The suspect left the restaurant on foot. Houston PD #1718662-22

Dec. 23, 2022 – Female suspect entered a bank at the 7900 block of Westheimer at around 5:20 pm. The suspect approached the teller, displayed a threatening note, and demanded money. The teller complied with the suspect and gave her the money from the cash drawer. The suspect fled the location in a dark colored sedan. Houston PD #1728219-22

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man is described as having a bun or ponytail, and was seen wearing a black jacket, dark...
Police in North Texas looking for man after girl found unconscious in Academy Sports restroom
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Randall Fred Eubank & Aubrey Gibson Eubank Mugshots (College Station Police Department)
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours starting on New Year's Eve.
Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Waco City Hall. (City of Waco photo/file)
Eight applicants vying for vacant Waco City Council seat
Robbery suspect in Houston, Texas area
'Body Odor' bank robber strikes again
McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens
Tetens says first week as McLennan County district attorney ‘a bit overwhelming’ but ‘very productive’
Black Jack brigade prepares to deploy overseas to Poland.
Fort Hood’s Black Jack brigade prepares for deployment to Europe