‘Body odor’ robber strikes again; police in Texas offering reward for information

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division and the FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force are asking the public for help identifying the woman responsible for at least four robberies “via threat.”

At around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, a woman entered a hotel lobby, located at the 5100 block of Hidalgo, in Houston, Texas.

The female walked up the counter, displayed a note to the clerk, stating that another suspect was standing by outside of the hotel while armed with a weapon, and to give her the cash from the register.

Police said the clerk complied with the suspect and gave her the money from the cash drawer. The suspect then fled the location in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a white woman in between 40 and 50 years old. She was wearing a black baseball cap with her blonde - or gray hair - tucked inside the cap, a black coat, a mask, and sunglasses.

She is described as wearing shoes with high heels in at least two incidents.

Police said all four robberies occurred in the same geographic area and the suspect has robbed each business by holding up a similar demand note.

In one robbery, the victim stated that although she was dressed nicely, the suspect smelled heavily of body odor.

The suspect is also believed to have committed the following robberies:

Dec. 20, 2022 – Female suspect entered a sandwich shop at the 6100 block of Westheimer at around 9:20 pm. The suspect approached the cashier, displayed a threatening note, and demanded money. The cashier complied with the suspect and gave her the money from the cash drawer. The suspect left the restaurant on foot. Houston PD #1714767-22

Dec. 21, 2022 – Female suspect entered a hotel at the 5100 block of Westheimer at around 4:50 pm. The suspect approached the cashier, displayed a threatening note, and demanded money. The cashier complied with the suspect and gave her the money from the cash drawer. The suspect left the restaurant on foot. Houston PD #1718662-22

Dec. 23, 2022 – Female suspect entered a bank at the 7900 block of Westheimer at around 5:20 pm. The suspect approached the teller, displayed a threatening note, and demanded money. The teller complied with the suspect and gave her the money from the cash drawer. The suspect fled the location in a dark colored sedan. Houston PD #1728219-22

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.