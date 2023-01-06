California is dealing with a deluge of rain while Central Texas may squeak out a few showers Saturday

In a perfect example of how the weather across the world is connected, an “atmospheric river” of moisture is focused on California and will be for the next few days, but a ridge of high pressure blocking that moisture from moving into the rest of the country will bring much of the United States warmth while keeping precipitation chances low in Texas. We will have some rain Saturday, but the next best chance for rain after that won’t be until late next week. Warmer weather is in the forecast today across Central Texas as a warm front lifts across the area. Gusty south winds returning, especially midday and into the afternoon, will push morning lows in the 30s and mostly 40s into the low-to-mid 70s! While it’ll be a sun-splashed day, we’re expecting a few midday clouds to roll through. No matter though, because highs will be nearly 20° above average in some spots.

Today’s gusty south winds will pull humidity back into the atmosphere too which will turn to a chance for rain as a weak front passes through Saturday. It’ll be a quiet evening for your outdoor activities, but the returning humidity will prevent temperatures from falling too far. We’ll stay stuck in the 60s for most of the night with morning “lows” bottoming out near our average high in the upper 50s Saturday morning. We’re expecting to kick off the weekend with cloudy skies, patchy fog, and even some scattered drizzle too. As tomorrow’s front sneaks in, it’ll likely kick up widely scattered light rain showers. Rain may not be terribly heavy and severe weather isn’t in the forecast, but it’ll be a bit of an ugly start to the day. The front crosses over I-35 by lunch time but scattered rain should continue east of I-35 until around sunset. Not everyone will see rain Saturday, but rain totals will generally remain low. The best chances of seeing more than a half-inch of rain will be in the Brazos Valley with the rest of the area likely staying below a quarter-inch. Despite tomorrow’s front moving through and clearing before sunset, partly cloudy afternoon skies should allow temperatures to warm into the mid-to-upper 60s with maybe even some low 70s.

The cooler weather behind Saturday’s front will arrive Sunday. Instead of starting out the day near 60°, we’ll start out near 40° Sunday morning. Sunny skies Sunday will boost highs back into the upper 50s and low 60s only. As of today, we’re on a 9 day streak of warmer-than-normal high temperatures and even Sunday’s upper 50s and low 60s aren’t cold enough to break that streak. The streak likely continues because we’re warming right back into the upper 60s and low 70s Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday too. Another storm system rolls through likely Thursday morning bringing us another chance for rain, but the Pacific origins of the front means that the temperature drop late next week won’t be substantial. We’re still forecasting highs next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to remain in the 60s...

