Central Texas family completes pandemic project of building an elaborate treehouse

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family has finally completed a two-a-half-year-long project of building a multi-towered, decked out treehouse from scratch after they decided to build it during the onset of the pandemic.

The project started when the Hetland family was shut inside during the onset of the pandemic. Robbie Hetland said he had a lot of time on his hands during that period when events and sports were canceled.

Hetland said, after about a month into the pandemic, the idea he always had to build a treehouse came back to him.

“I said, okay, it’s on,” he said. “We are going to build a treehouse.”

After he was inspired by a close friend, he shared the idea with his family.

“I was shocked because, when we got married, he didn’t know what it didn’t know what a stud was in the wall,” Hetland’s wife, Danielle Hetland, said. “Then, I realized he’s such a guy who perseveres and works hard and plays hard, and he definitely figured it out.”

His children, Ellianna and Asher Hetland, were excited and shocked by the idea.

“I kind of thought it was crazy and that wouldn’t actually happen,” Asher said.

“It was like the most exciting thing because I’ve always wanted a tree house,” Ellianna said.

Robbie then gathered his family’s wish lists for the treehouse, and started his plan to build an elaborate treehouse. He said he did tons of research as well as building models, mapping plans and watching many YouTube videos.

Robbie, along with his family and friends, got to work and, after more than two years, the treehouse is complete.

“It’s definitely a process, but I think the process is part of the joy,” he said. “It was just fun to do together. It’s something that we at different parts of the project get to have the kids jump in and help when we’re learning together, and it’s a blast. It’s fun to have for hopefully many generations.”

Robbie officially launched a full tour Hetland Treehouse in a YouTube video found here or on his channel Robbie Hetland Builds.

The treehouse has two towers, a main tower and taller tower. There is electricity, a pully system and secret passage ways. It has bunk beds, look outs and ladders. The treehouse is built into a large tree in their backyard.

He said he is very thankful for his family and friends who helped him along the way. He said it took a lot of dedication, dangling off trees and determination, but he and his family are excited to enjoy it now.

“I think it’s time to enjoy the trios after building it for two and a half years.,” Robbie said. “So, it’s been fun to have them have sleepovers and adults can come as well and enjoy it for all sizes.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.