Central Texas man says Christmas tree outside hospital gave him hope during COVID-19 battle, writes thank you letter

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man who fought for his life with COVID-19 in the ICU at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest in Waco last January has written a letter to a business to let them know it was lights from their large Christmas tree in view from his hospital window that helped give him hope.

Don Grisham, 62, of Robinson, wrote the heartfelt letter to Marineland Boating Center a year after his battle to let them know that its annual 50-foot-tall tree display with more than 2,300 Christmas lights helped save his life.

“One of the highlights during my hospital stay was looking forward to seeing your company’s large lighted flagpole Christmas tree from my third floor window each evening,” the card reads.

“It was truly the highlight of my day outside of the one-hour visit from my wife or one of my children. This simple Christmas tree gave me hope and something to look forward to each day.”

Grisham was on 90 percent high flow oxygen with double pneumonia in January of 2022, unsure if he’d live. He was hospitalized from January 7th to January 15th.

“I told doctors I did not want to go on a ventilator because I didn’t know many people that ever came off of them,” Grisham recalls.

Grisham did not go on a ventilator but his condition was dire. He said he leaned on extraordinary medical staff as well as his family and friends.

Don Grisham, 62, of Robinson, fought for his life when he contracted COVID-19 in early 2022. (Courtesy Photo)

But when the last family member left, he turned to the Christmas tree lights nearby at Marineland Boating Center.

“Christmas is my favorite time of year and it extended the season for me,” Grisham said. “So many times, people start taking things down after the first of the year. They kept this thing up.”

Marineland Owner Ken Sorely first put up the tree up in 2018, he says, “to celebrate the birth of Jesus” and to serve as “a symbol of hope and inspiration.”

But Sorely never dreamed the lights would help save a hospital patient’s life.

Sorley, along with the staff at his business, wrote a letter back to Grisham letting them know how touched they were by his card.

It read in part, “We are truly and deeply touched to read about the impact that our Christmas tree had on you while you were staying in the hospital. Your message even brought tears to the eyes of some of our employees as they read about the difference you feel we made in your life.”

Marineland Boating Center’s Christmas tree is still shining bright as of Friday evening, but will likely be taken down in the coming days.

Sorely is still struggling with the effects of long-haul COVID, and while he’s back at work at a prison unit in Marlin where he teaches female prisoners, he says many days, just standing up or walking around a room, can leave him winded.

He says despite the struggles he’s thankful to be alive, and thankful for those lights that eventually led him home.

“I’m one of the lucky ones,” he said.

“I just wanted them to know that they made a difference in someone’s life and probably more lives that they realize. I’m just thankful for what they did.”

