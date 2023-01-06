Eight applicants vying for vacant Waco City Council seat

Waco City Hall. (City of Waco photo/file)
Waco City Hall. (City of Waco photo/file)(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco City Council members are reviewing applications from eight District 4 residents vying to replace former council member Kelly Palmer, who resigned her seat in November.

The application process ended earlier this week, and city council members plan to interview the eight applicants during meetings on Tuesday and Jan. 17. City officials said the oath of office for the appointee is set to be administered Jan. 17 during the regular Waco City Council meeting.

Palmer, a social worker and Baylor University adjunct instructor, served as District 4 representative from November 2020 to November 2022. Her term expires in four months and the appointee will have to run in the May 2023 city election to retain the seat.

Palmer cited career conflicts among her reasons for resigning.

The applicants include:

  • Emily Hinojosa, director of academic excellence initiative at Baylor University’s Office of Engaged Learning
  • David G. Horner, retired
  • Anthony Johnson, Realtor
  • Noe Israel Loachamin, associate pastor of Spanish ministry at First Baptist Church of Waco
  • Chris Matthews, owner of The Palladium
  • Rory Partin, small business owner and recording artist
  • Joan Supplee, retired Baylor professor
  • David Schleicher, attorney and former Waco school board member

