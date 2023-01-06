Eight applicants vying for vacant Waco City Council seat

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco City Council members are reviewing applications from eight District 4 residents vying to replace former council member Kelly Palmer, who resigned her seat in November.

The application process ended earlier this week, and city council members plan to interview the eight applicants during meetings on Tuesday and Jan. 17. City officials said the oath of office for the appointee is set to be administered Jan. 17 during the regular Waco City Council meeting.

Palmer, a social worker and Baylor University adjunct instructor, served as District 4 representative from November 2020 to November 2022. Her term expires in four months and the appointee will have to run in the May 2023 city election to retain the seat.

Palmer cited career conflicts among her reasons for resigning.

The applicants include:

Emily Hinojosa, director of academic excellence initiative at Baylor University’s Office of Engaged Learning

David G. Horner, retired

Anthony Johnson, Realtor

Noe Israel Loachamin, associate pastor of Spanish ministry at First Baptist Church of Waco

Chris Matthews, owner of The Palladium

Rory Partin, small business owner and recording artist

Joan Supplee, retired Baylor professor

David Schleicher, attorney and former Waco school board member

