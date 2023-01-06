Good News Friday: January 6, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congrats to Ellison High School’s basketball team. They’ve won the 65th Whataburger Tournament Orange Division Championship Title defeating Arlington Martin! The boys went undefeated in the three day tournament.

Killeen ISD is recognizing this month’s STEEL award recipients. They want to shout out bilingual teacher, Moraima Rosario, from Pershing Park Elementary and Computer aide, Robert Magonigal, from Clear creek Elementary. STEEL stands for Supporting The Education and Empowerment of Learners.

This month, the Belton Big Red community is celebrating the district’s board of trustees. Superintendent Matt Smith says these seven individuals continue to make Belton ISD thrive. They spent over 160 hours at school related functions like campus visits, graduation and training sessions.

Shout out to these Belton ISD gamers! These Lake Belton High students or the Bronco E-sports team are state champions! They won beating out out other teams in the battle royale game, Apex Legends. The game features a roster of 23 characters with unique personalities and abilities.

And lastly, we wish a speedy recovery for Pete’s mother. She recently suffered a stroke which her doctors said by the time the doctors got there to help her, she may have only had an hour left. Thankfully she is okay and is recovering. We want to send her our thoughts and prayers. Get well soon!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.