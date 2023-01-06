Human remains found near Baylor Campus
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating after human remains were found in a ravine near the Baylor University campus on Friday, Jan. 6.
Investigators have been at the scene near 9th Street and the I-35 access road since 9 a.m.
A police spokeswoman said the investigation is being treated as a “questionable death.”
This is a developing story. No further information is available.
