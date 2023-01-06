Human remains found near Baylor Campus

Human remains found near the Baylor University campus
Human remains found near the Baylor University campus(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating after human remains were found in a ravine near the Baylor University campus on Friday, Jan. 6.

Investigators have been at the scene near 9th Street and the I-35 access road since 9 a.m.

A police spokeswoman said the investigation is being treated as a “questionable death.”

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man is described as having a bun or ponytail, and was seen wearing a black jacket, dark...
Police in North Texas looking for man after girl found unconscious in Academy Sports restroom
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Randall Fred Eubank & Aubrey Gibson Eubank Mugshots (College Station Police Department)
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours starting on New Year's Eve.
Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS

Latest News

Central Texas family creates elaborate treehouse
Central Texas family completes pandemic project of building an elaborate treehouse
Central Texas family completes pandemic project, builds elaborate treehouse
Central Texas family completes an elaborate treehouse project
KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 4/29/22
Good News Friday: January 6, 2023
Good News Friday: January 6, 2023