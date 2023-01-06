Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KBTX) - The mother of the Uvalde school gunman was arrested this week in Oklahoma City following a domestic violence-related incident, according to police.

Jail records obtained from the Oklahoma County jail show Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested and charged with Threaten to Perform Act of Violence and Assault and Battery.

Her bond was set at $1,000.

According to CBS affiliate KWTV- News 9, police responded on Wednesday to a domestic-related call where Reyes now resides in southwest Oklahoma City.

Law enforcement sources say it was the second time police had responded this week to the home. On New Year’s Day, police visited Reyes at the same address following a domestic disturbance, and that’s when she first told officers she was the mother of Salvador Ramos, the gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers last year at Robb Elementary School.

According to the Uvalde Leader-News, police were called to the home again on Wednesday after Reyes threatened to kill a man.

