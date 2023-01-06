Slight rain chances with a Saturday cold front

Some weekend rain possible
By Brady Taylor
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
It’s been a breezy and warm Friday across Central Texas. These gusty south winds are moving humidity into Central Texas in advance of our next cold front that will arrive on Saturday. That front will bring us some rain chances, but for most of us it’s only around a 20%-30% chance. The best coverage of rain will be across our southeastern counties, and the higher rainfall amounts will stay well to our southeast.

Scattered showers are possible Saturday, with the better rain chances across our Southeastern...
Scattered showers are possible Saturday, with the better rain chances across our Southeastern counties(KWTX)

Saturday’s cold front will cool us off some, but it won’t bring a huge drop in the temperatures. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 60s, with quickly clearing skies. We will see another climb in the temperatures during the early part of next week in advance of another cold front set to arrive on Thursday. That cold front will also bring us a slight chance for some rain & a slight dip in the temperatures. Overall we will stay warmer than normal for the next 10 days.

Warmer than normal temperatures continue for the next 10 days
Warmer than normal temperatures continue for the next 10 days(KWTX)

