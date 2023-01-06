Temple police looking for teenager last seen on New Year’s Eve

Police officers are attempting to locate 17-year-old Iliana Reynoso.
Police officers are attempting to locate 17-year-old Iliana Reynoso.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers are attempting to locate 17-year-old Iliana Reynoso.

The girl was last seen on New Year’s Eve, police said.

She is 5′3″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Police said the girl recently dyed her hair blue and has tattoos on her left hand.

If you have information, contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

