Tetens says first week as McLennan County district attorney ‘a bit overwhelming’ but ‘very productive’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Josh Tetens threw a Tom Sawyer party before taking over as McLennan County’s new district attorney, with his wife, three kids, mother, mother-in-law and brother-in-law giving his office a fresh coat of white paint called “blank canvas.”

But after the paint dried, Tetens has had a hectic first week in office, meeting with his office staff of around 60, examining a burgeoning backlog of cases and meeting with law enforcement officers from various agencies in an effort to mend relationships strained under the four-year tenure of his predecessor, Barry Johnson.

“It has been exciting, sometimes a bit overwhelming, but also I think very productive,” Tetens said of his first week in office. “We have already started to triage different cases, and that has ranged from violent offenses to folks who have been in jail a long time to even several mental health cases that needed attention. I’ve also had the opportunity to meet with law enforcement on several occasions, so we are already trying to improve our relationships.”

Besides a backlog of 3,700 felony cases, including around 60 capital murder or murder defendants languishing in jail, Tetens also inherited an office staff of around 60 positions that included 10 attorney vacancies and three staff vacancies. He has filled four of those attorney vacancies, including bringing in his former law partner, Michel Simer, as his executive first assistant and veteran prosecutor and Baylor University adjunct law professor, Ryan Calvert, as his first assistant.

Tetens, 43, soundly defeated incumbent Johnson in the March Republican primary and easily outdistanced Democrat Aubrey Robertson in the November general election. The former defense attorney, who become the 53rd chief prosecutor in McLennan County history, knows the responsibilities that come with the office once held by Pat Neff, a former Texas governor and past president of Baylor University.

“It’s exciting,” he said. “You have a lot of responsibility in this position. But what I think is exciting about it is how many people you have to help you and how many folks who have reached out and said, ‘What can we do better?’ and ‘What can we do to make this a good transition?’ Everybody in the courthouse and the defense bar. We all are trying to build that team again and improve those relationships. It is exciting to see that it can be done and it is happening quicker than I thought.”

Tetens said he was encouraged by the high morale he sees among staff members, adding he thinks they were “100 percent ready” for a change in administration.

“They have all been very welcoming,” Tetens said. “The change was needed and they are very happy to have it, I believe.”

Several attorneys left on their own or retired before Tetens took office, and Tetens did not retain one attorney on Johnson’s staff. Other than that – at least for now – Tetens has left the previous staff intact.

“I told everyone that more important than anything else is working together as a team,” Tetens said. “We are not going to make changes just to make changes. We are meeting with different groups of folks in the office - victim coordinators, investigators, misdemeanor prosecutors, felony folks.

“We are trying got get their input. What has worked? We don’t want to throw the baby out with the bath water. And as Ryan, (Calvert) I think, put a very good way, what is the pebble in your shoe? What drives you crazy? What do we need to shake out? Ryan said in our first meeting, ‘I don’t want a bunch of complaints without solutions.’ So if there is a pebble, if you do have a problem, what are some ideas to fix it,” Tetens said.

Tetens said better communication between staff members and between his office and law enforcement can go a long way to tackle the backlog of cases that was exacerbated by the pandemic-related courts shutdown.

“We have already been able to, just in the last few days, address the backlog issue,” Tetens said. “There were some cases where (plea bargain) offers where never made in cases that were coming up on the January trial docket. We went day one and said, ‘Is this really a trial, do they want a better offer, do we have any discovery issues? We went down line by line, case by case.

“There were some we pulled the files on and there was never an offer made. Granted, it happened because it probably touched the hands of half a dozen different prosecutors over the years, but we have been able to communicate that with each other in the office, and we reached out to defense counsel and say, ‘Hey, I see this is on the trial docket in a couple of weeks. I see no offer was made. Do you want one?’ "

Tetens and Calvert ended their whirlwind first week in office by speaking at the Waco-McLennan County Bar Association luncheon on Friday.

Calvert 46, is entering his 21st year as a prosecutor. He has worked in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and most recently was an assistant district attorney in Brazos County. He has been involved in about 300 jury trials and is well-known in legal circles for training lawyers and officers for the Texas District and County Attorney’s Association, the State Bar of Texas and district attorneys’ offices and police departments throughout the state.

“My family and I are extremely excited to be members of this community, first of all, and I am personally excited to become a member of this team at the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office, especially working for somebody like Josh,” Calvert said. Assistant District Attorney Mark Parker, 62, has worked for six district attorneys in his 34 years with the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.

Assistant District Attorney Mark Parker, 62, has worked in the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office almost 35 years. Tetens is the sixth DA he has worked with.

“I look forward to working for and with Josh,” Parker said. “Because of the fact that he knows criminal law, I believe there is a good chance that prosecuting will become interesting once again.”

