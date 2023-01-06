Victory Baptist Church about 75% rebuilt, they aim to open their doors in February

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Victory Baptist Church in Salado is nearing completion after being destroyed by a tornado in April.

First Cedar Baptist and Victory Baptist Church were two of the many buildings destroyed by that tornado.

“The auditorium is here, and the stage will be up there where those chairs are sitting. It’ll come out to there,” said Victory Baptist Pastor Billy Borho showing the new auditorium.

They’re at a point in the building process where it’s time to install sound systems and HVAC systems, hoping to finish in the coming weeks.

“Somebody asked me about insurance, and I said we didn’t have any insurance. A guy standing next to me said you have the best insurance in the world. You’ve got God. God’s insurance policy,” said Borho.

Unsure of how to rebuild without insurance, as Pastor Borho puts it, God made a way when there wasn’t one.

“We received a check in the mail that we didn’t know was coming that almost covered it all. You have to give God the credit,” said Borho.

With the help of non-profit Our Reasonable Service, the foundation was laid in August and the walls went up in October.

“I know that a lot of these guys have increased my faith because of their work,” said Borho.

Despite not having a place to call their own, the congregation never missed a Sunday service.

Whether they borrowed a sanctuary or met in the cramped dorm building on their property.

“Before there was any sheetrock or anything in here, the people wanted to have church in here. I said, ‘well okay. If you want to have it out in the street I’d do it there.’ so we’ve had several services inside the church, here,” said Borho.

Now, with 75% of the work done, Pastor Borho is aiming to officially open the doors in February.

