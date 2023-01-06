Woodway man indicted on child porn, online solicitation of minor charges

By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A 21-year-old Woodway man who authorities say had an improper online relationship with a 12-year-old girl and possessed child pornography was indicted Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted James Daniel Myers on one count of online solicitation of a minor and two counts of possession of child pornography, third-degree felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

According to arrest records, Woodway police investigators launched an investigation of Myers after receiving a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip line in February. The report alleged Myers was involved in an unlawful online relationship with a 12-year-old girl, an arrest affidavit alleges.

The report included excerpts of conversations from an instant messaging social media site called Discord in which Myers admits receiving nude photographs from the young girl, according to the arrest affidavit.

Woodway officers contacted Myers at his residence, and he admitted to engaging in “sexually explicit conversations with minors” and said he had received nude photographs of minors in the past, the record states.

Investigators got consent to search Myers’ electronic media, including his cell phone, and obtained a search warrant for information in his Discord account. While reviewing Myers’ Discord account, officers found multiple direct message conversations in which Myers requested nude photos of girls he believed to be younger than 17, the affidavit alleges.

Myers was involved in other Discord conversations for several weeks with a girl who said she was 15. The officer described those conversations as “sexually gratifying.” In July 2021, Myers received a photograph of the girl which appears to have been deleted, and later that month, asked the girl, “So if I pass all classes, I can get a booty pic?” He also told her, “I like everything showing,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Officers traced the girl to an address in Covington, Wash., and alerted her mother.

