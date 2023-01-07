Cold front brings a little cool down for Sunday

A weak cold front worked its way through Central Texas today. It did spark up a few showers across our southern and southeastern areas - But most in Central Texas remained cloudy and rain-free as the front moved in. Another disturbance is set to swing east across Central Texas late Saturday evening into the early morning hours of Sunday. We’re not expecting any severe weather with this disturbance. The better chance for thunderstorms looks to stay to our southeast. Not everyone will see rain as coverage will be isolated. Rain totals look light with most that see rain picking up less than 0.25″.

Now let’s talk temperatures - Outside our temperatures behind the front are in the low 60s north to upper 60s south. As we head into Sunday morning - Temperatures will be chilly in the 40s. The front will cool us off more for Sunday afternoon with highs ranging in the low to mid 60s. Morning clouds and rain showers will clear and winds will be from the north/northeast throughout the day.

The main story for the time being remains the unreasonable warmth. To put the warmth into perspective - Our normal high is typically around 58°. Another warming trend begins heading into the new work and school week. South winds return Monday and temperatures climb back into the mid to upper 60s. 70s are set to return for Tuesday and Wednesday as stronger south/southwest winds return.

Another cold front is set to move in on Thursday. Temperatures will only cool off into the mid to upper 60s Thursday behind the front - With the bigger cool down arriving for Friday and Saturday. Again this “cool down” is still not enough to bring our temperatures down below normal. Temperatures look to drop back into the lower 60s for Friday and Saturday before Central Texas sees another warming trend begin into the following week.

Rain chances are looking slim for Central Texas this week. Dry conditions remain in the forecast Monday through Wednesday. The front’s arrival may bring a chance for rain - But coverage at this time looks minimal for Central Texas and the higher chances for storms passing to our east. Overall we are warmer and drier than normal into the middle of the month.

