‘Everybody needs a chance’: Nolanville veteran family celebrates their new home built by Habitat for Humanity

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - After years of struggling to make ends meet, marine corps veteran George Spruell and his family opened the door to their newly built home for the first time Saturday morning, courtesy of the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity.

“With him being a veteran, he served our country,” Kristin Smith, CEO for the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, told KWTX. “So what better way to give something back to him than by giving him and his family a stable foundation?”

According to Habitat for Humanity, an estimated one in three Texans doesn’t have access to adequate shelter.

George’s wife, Vanessa, says they previously lived in Austin, hopping from motel to motel as they struggled to support the family.

“You can’t make a future living in a motel,” Vanessa said. “That’s very stressful for a child to live in a motel, or to live in a vehicle, and still go out there and try to get their education, and still make it look like it’s gonna be okay.”

But now, she says, their three granddaughters can build on the stable foundation this home has laid for them.

“Some of my kids wanna be a fashion designer, one wants to be a model, the little one wants to be a cook,” Vanessa continued. “They tell me their futures and I want them to own that for themselves. Now they can come in and out and say, ‘Grandma, we have a house now.’ And look, they’re so excited, these kids.”

The process to build the three-bedroom home was months in the making, starting first in Austin, where over 150 volunteers framed the home. In November, the walls were then transported and set up in Nolanville.

“When we did the wall raising a few months ago, one of the little girls who’s gonna live in this house… we were talking about the messages that people had written on the walls, it was so bright and so colorful,” Amy Ledbetter Parham, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Texas, told KWTX. “And she said, ‘it’s like our house will be filled with love, we just can’t see it.’”

That love is certainly felt by the Spruell family.

“Everybody needs a chance, and they gave us a chance, me and the girls,” Vanessa said. “But I’m very happy right now. Thank you, God. Thank you.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.