Retrial postponed for ex-daycare owner charged in child’s overdose death

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two days after a judge ordered the murder retrial of former Waco day care owner Marian Fraser to begin on Monday, he postponed the trial out of concern that not enough jurors will be available to complete the jury selection process.

Judge David Hodges considered a change of venue motion from Fraser’s attorneys on Wednesday and said he would wait to see if a jury could be selected before ruling on the defense request to move the trial from McLennan County.

Fraser, 59, was convicted of murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison after a trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court in 2015.

The jury convicted her of giving 4-month-old Clara Felton a toxic amount of diphenhydramine, or Benadryl, while the child was in Fraser’s care at her home day care called Spoiled Rotten.

Fraser’s attorneys asked her retrial be moved to another county because of publicity generated by the case. They also filed a motion for continuance because they are seeking Child Protective Service reports regarding the investigation of the day care and its employees.

Hodges did not grant the motion for continuance, but urged prosecutors to try to get the reports from CPS officials as soon as possible.

Hodges agreed to postpone the trial Friday afternoon after concerns from court officials that there would not be enough potential jurors to field a 100-member panel for Fraser’s trial with enough panel members left over to serve other courts with trials scheduled to begin Monday.

McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble said he routinely summons 900 potential jurors each week. However, after excuses, exemptions and bad addresses are factored in, court officials are lucky to have 250 to 300 people show up for jury duty each week, Gimble said.

Fraser’s attorney, Christy Jack, of Fort Worth, said Friday that “we still believe a change of venue is appropriate.”

The decision Friday afternoon to postpone the trial is the latest twist in the high-profile case that has been bouncing through the court system for years.

Fraser’s conviction was overturned and she was awarded a new trial after the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that former Judge Ralph Strother gave the jury improper instructions concerning Fraser’s culpable mental state on the felony murder charge.

Jack said she, prosecutors and Hodges will confer Monday in a teleconference to discuss possible dates for the retrial.

Fraser, who remains free on bond, testified at her first trial she never gave Benadryl to children in her care without parental consent.

However, the child’s parents, Perry and Loren Felton, told investigators they did not give their baby Benadryl or give Fraser permission to do so.

The parents of 14 other children in Fraser’s care had hair follicle tests performed at a private lab in Houston after the baby’s death. The tests revealed the other children had been given Benadryl without their parents’ consent, but evidence from those tests won’t be available at Fraser’s retrial because the lab has since been shut down and its director sanctioned after an investigation by the Texas Forensic Sciences Commission.

The hair samples were not available for retesting because the lab destroyed them, officials have said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.