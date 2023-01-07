Retrial postponed for ex-daycare owner charged in child’s overdose death

Judge concerned not enough jurors available to complete jury selection process
Marian Fraser, 59, was convicted of murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison after a trial in...
Marian Fraser, 59, was convicted of murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison after a trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court in 2015.(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two days after a judge ordered the murder retrial of former Waco day care owner Marian Fraser to begin on Monday, he postponed the trial out of concern that not enough jurors will be available to complete the jury selection process.

Judge David Hodges considered a change of venue motion from Fraser’s attorneys on Wednesday and said he would wait to see if a jury could be selected before ruling on the defense request to move the trial from McLennan County.

Fraser, 59, was convicted of murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison after a trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court in 2015.

The jury convicted her of giving 4-month-old Clara Felton a toxic amount of diphenhydramine, or Benadryl, while the child was in Fraser’s care at her home day care called Spoiled Rotten.

Fraser’s attorneys asked her retrial be moved to another county because of publicity generated by the case. They also filed a motion for continuance because they are seeking Child Protective Service reports regarding the investigation of the day care and its employees.

Hodges did not grant the motion for continuance, but urged prosecutors to try to get the reports from CPS officials as soon as possible.

Hodges agreed to postpone the trial Friday afternoon after concerns from court officials that there would not be enough potential jurors to field a 100-member panel for Fraser’s trial with enough panel members left over to serve other courts with trials scheduled to begin Monday.

McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble said he routinely summons 900 potential jurors each week. However, after excuses, exemptions and bad addresses are factored in, court officials are lucky to have 250 to 300 people show up for jury duty each week, Gimble said.

Fraser’s attorney, Christy Jack, of Fort Worth, said Friday that “we still believe a change of venue is appropriate.”

The decision Friday afternoon to postpone the trial is the latest twist in the high-profile case that has been bouncing through the court system for years.

Fraser’s conviction was overturned and she was awarded a new trial after the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that former Judge Ralph Strother gave the jury improper instructions concerning Fraser’s culpable mental state on the felony murder charge.

Jack said she, prosecutors and Hodges will confer Monday in a teleconference to discuss possible dates for the retrial.

Fraser, who remains free on bond, testified at her first trial she never gave Benadryl to children in her care without parental consent.

However, the child’s parents, Perry and Loren Felton, told investigators they did not give their baby Benadryl or give Fraser permission to do so.

The parents of 14 other children in Fraser’s care had hair follicle tests performed at a private lab in Houston after the baby’s death. The tests revealed the other children had been given Benadryl without their parents’ consent, but evidence from those tests won’t be available at Fraser’s retrial because the lab has since been shut down and its director sanctioned after an investigation by the Texas Forensic Sciences Commission.

The hair samples were not available for retesting because the lab destroyed them, officials have said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man is described as having a bun or ponytail, and was seen wearing a black jacket, dark...
Police in North Texas looking for man after girl found unconscious in Academy Sports restroom
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Randall Fred Eubank & Aubrey Gibson Eubank Mugshots (College Station Police Department)
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours starting on New Year's Eve.
Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Don Grisham, 62, of Robinson, wrote the heartfelt letter to Marineland Boating Center a year...
Central Texas man says Christmas tree outside hospital gave him hope during COVID-19 battle, writes thank you letter
KWTX@4 Team Try a Rosca de Reyes Cake - 1.6.23
KWTX@4 Team Try a Rosca de Reyes Cake - 1.6.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 1.6.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 1.6.23
FastCast
Brady's Friday Evening FastCast