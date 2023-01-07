VOLUNTEER: The Central Texas Homeless Coalition needs volunteers for their annual homeless count

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Central Texas Homeless Coalition will hold their annual event to count the homeless population, at the end of the month.

Happening in Temple and Killeen, on Jan. 26, they’re asking for volunteers.

“So, volunteers will get virtual training and then be onsite working in teams of three to four talking to them on the street, who might be at the food pantries or at the shelter trying to get a meal and just give them some general information,” said Bobby Ehrig, President of the coalition.

The non-profit has a mission to foster community awareness issues the homeless face and to help support a coordinated network of services in our surrounding counties.

Having an accurate count on the homeless population will better help these municipalities provide for and supply adequate resources to those in need.

Anyone interested in volunteering can reach Bobby directly at (254) 856-3752.

