2 adults, 3 kids dead in suspected murder-suicide in NC

Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home...
Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home in High Point, North Carolina.(Source: WXII via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (CNN) - Police in North Carolina are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that claimed five lives, including those of three children.

Officers were called Saturday morning to a home in High Point after reports of people screaming for help.

When police arrived, they encountered a man and woman who said they needed help. Moments later, officers entered a home and found the bodies of two adults and three children.

Officers are currently investigating the case as a murder-suicide. They say there’s no ongoing threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man is described as having a bun or ponytail, and was seen wearing a black jacket, dark...
Police in North Texas looking for man after girl found unconscious in Academy Sports restroom
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with...
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
Randall Fred Eubank & Aubrey Gibson Eubank Mugshots (College Station Police Department)
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed

Latest News

Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot,...
House members sworn in after McCarthy wins speaker vote
Police say the 12-year-old girl woke up her parents and told them she stabbed her younger...
Girl, 12, accused of fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother
Katelyn McClure, 32, has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges after...
Woman gets 3 years in bogus good Samaritan online fundraiser
New year. New games.
6 Big Games In The First 6 Months of 2023