2 rescued after small plane crashes into storage unit

KENT, Wash. (KIRO) - Two men are in the hospital after their small plane crashed into a storage unit in Washington state.

A small plane fell from the skies and crashed into a storage unit Saturday afternoon in Kent, Washington. It took 19 minutes from the 911 call to get the two men on board out of the plane, according to Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority Division Chief Pat Pawlak.

“Every minute did count on this one here,” Pawlak said.

The two men were stuck in the plane 15 feet above the ground, as firefighters arrived to save them.

“Firefighters used ground ladders to access them and bring them down. Basically, carried them down to get them to the backboards and the gurneys,” Pawlak said.

A hospital spokesperson says both men are conscious with non-life-threatening conditions. One is 23 years old and the other is 59.

The plane is described as a 2-seat, fixed-wing, single engine plane on Flight Aware. Records show the plane is owned by someone in Spokane, but investigators believe the plane was on a local path.

For now, the plane will remain where it landed. First responders say it’s secure as is, with city officials set to do a safety evaluation on the building.

It’s unclear why the plane crashed, except for some evidence provided through a brief conversation between the pilot and police.

“It sounded like there was some type of mechanical issue that brought the plane down,” Pawlak said.

