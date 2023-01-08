2023 Game Release Schedule

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

2023 is going to be a jam-packed year for video game releases. If you’re wondering what is coming out and when, we’ve compiled a convenient place to find out. We’ll update this list as often as we can, because we all know delays happen. I’ll also make sure to link in reviews throughout the year when we complete one for a game listed. Only games with official release dates will appear here so just because it’s slated for 2023 doesn’t mean it’ll be found on this page.

Let me know what games you are excited for and what you hope gets announced soon.

Square Enix (Square Enix)

January

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Toy Soldiers HD (Switch) – January 3

We Are The Caretakers (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) – January 6

Children of Silentown (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 11

Lone Ruin (Switch, PC) – January 12

Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC) – January 12

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S) – January 13

One Piece Odyssey (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – January 13

Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 17

A Space for the Unbound (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 19

Colossal Cave (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC) – January 19

Persona 4 Golden (Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) – January 19

Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3 Portable (Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 19

Fire Emblem Engage (Switch) – January 20

Monster Hunter Rise (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One) – January 20

Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! (iOS) – January 20

Forspoken (PlayStation 5, PC) – January 24

Risen (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) – January 24

Hitman World of Assassination (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 26

Dead Space (Remake) (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – January 27

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) – January 31

Inkulinati (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 31

Season: A Letter to the Future (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC) – January 31

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 31

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Portkey Games (Warnerbros Interactive.)

February

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – February 2

Deliver Us Mars (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – February 2

Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – February 10

Blanc (Switch, PC) – February 14

Wanted: Dead (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – February 14

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line (PlayStation 4, Switch) – February 16

Tales Of Symphonia Remastered (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) – February 17

Wild Hearts (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – February 17

Akka Arrh (Switch) – February 21

Atomic Heart (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – February 21

Like A Dragon: Ishin! (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – February 21

After the Fall (PlayStation VR2) – February 22

Digimon World: Next Order (Switch, PC) – February 22

Horizon Call of the Mountain (PlayStation VR2) – February 22

PlayStation VR2 – February 22

Resident Evil Village (PlayStation VR2) – February 22

Blood Bowl 3 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – February 23

Company of Heroes 3 (PC) – February 23

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch) – February 24

Clive ‘N’ Wrench (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC) – February 24

Kirby’s Return To Dream Land Deluxe (Switch) – February 24

Octopath Traveler II (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC) – February 24

Destiny 2: Lightfall (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC) – February 28

Scars Above (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – February 28

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Respawn (EA Games)

March

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The Last of Us Part I (PC) – March 3

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – March 3

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – March 9

Ib (Switch) – March 9

Oni: Road to be the Mightiest Oni (Switch, PC) – March 9

Skull and Bones (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, PC) – March 9

DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – March 10

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (PlayStation 4, Switch, PC) – March 14

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Switch) – March 17

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – March 17

Have a Nice Death (Switch, PC) – March 22

Storyteller (Switch, PC) – March 23

Resident Evil 4 Remake (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – March 24

Crime Boss: Rockay City (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – March 28

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Behaviour Interactive (Behaviour Interactive)

April

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

GrimGrimoire OnceMore (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch) – April 4

Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) – April 4

Meet Your Maker (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – April 4

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (PlayStation 4, Switch, PC) – April 14

God of Rock (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – April 18

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (PlayStation 5) – April 19

Afterimage (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – April 25

Dead Island 2 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC) – April 28

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Nintendo (Nintendo)

May

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) – May 12

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – May 26

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Activision-Blizzard (Activision-Blizzard)

June

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Street Fighter 6 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PC) – June 2

Diablo IV (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – June 6

Final Fantasy XVI (PlayStation 5, PC) – June 22

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.