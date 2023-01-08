2023 Game Release Schedule
Every New Video Game Releasing in 2023. Updated as Often as Possible.
2023 is going to be a jam-packed year for video game releases. If you’re wondering what is coming out and when, we’ve compiled a convenient place to find out. We’ll update this list as often as we can, because we all know delays happen. I’ll also make sure to link in reviews throughout the year when we complete one for a game listed. Only games with official release dates will appear here so just because it’s slated for 2023 doesn’t mean it’ll be found on this page.
Let me know what games you are excited for and what you hope gets announced soon.
January
Toy Soldiers HD (Switch) – January 3
We Are The Caretakers (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) – January 6
Children of Silentown (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 11
Lone Ruin (Switch, PC) – January 12
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC) – January 12
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S) – January 13
One Piece Odyssey (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – January 13
Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 17
A Space for the Unbound (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 19
Colossal Cave (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC) – January 19
Persona 4 Golden (Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) – January 19
Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3 Portable (Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 19
Fire Emblem Engage (Switch) – January 20
Monster Hunter Rise (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One) – January 20
Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! (iOS) – January 20
Forspoken (PlayStation 5, PC) – January 24
Risen (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) – January 24
Hitman World of Assassination (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 26
Dead Space (Remake) (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – January 27
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) – January 31
Inkulinati (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 31
Season: A Letter to the Future (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC) – January 31
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 31
February
Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – February 2
Deliver Us Mars (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – February 2
Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – February 10
Blanc (Switch, PC) – February 14
Wanted: Dead (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – February 14
Theatrhythm Final Bar Line (PlayStation 4, Switch) – February 16
Tales Of Symphonia Remastered (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) – February 17
Wild Hearts (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – February 17
Akka Arrh (Switch) – February 21
Atomic Heart (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – February 21
Like A Dragon: Ishin! (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – February 21
After the Fall (PlayStation VR2) – February 22
Digimon World: Next Order (Switch, PC) – February 22
Horizon Call of the Mountain (PlayStation VR2) – February 22
PlayStation VR2 – February 22
Resident Evil Village (PlayStation VR2) – February 22
Blood Bowl 3 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – February 23
Company of Heroes 3 (PC) – February 23
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch) – February 24
Clive ‘N’ Wrench (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC) – February 24
Kirby’s Return To Dream Land Deluxe (Switch) – February 24
Octopath Traveler II (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC) – February 24
Destiny 2: Lightfall (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC) – February 28
Scars Above (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – February 28
March
The Last of Us Part I (PC) – March 3
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – March 3
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – March 9
Ib (Switch) – March 9
Oni: Road to be the Mightiest Oni (Switch, PC) – March 9
Skull and Bones (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, PC) – March 9
DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – March 10
The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (PlayStation 4, Switch, PC) – March 14
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Switch) – March 17
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – March 17
Have a Nice Death (Switch, PC) – March 22
Storyteller (Switch, PC) – March 23
Resident Evil 4 Remake (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – March 24
Crime Boss: Rockay City (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – March 28
April
GrimGrimoire OnceMore (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch) – April 4
Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) – April 4
Meet Your Maker (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – April 4
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (PlayStation 4, Switch, PC) – April 14
God of Rock (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – April 18
Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (PlayStation 5) – April 19
Afterimage (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – April 25
Dead Island 2 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC) – April 28
May
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) – May 12
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – May 26
June
Street Fighter 6 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PC) – June 2
Diablo IV (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – June 6
Final Fantasy XVI (PlayStation 5, PC) – June 22
