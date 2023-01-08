Bryan ISD talks priorities ahead of Texas Legislative session

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday, lawmakers in Texas will convene in Austin to begin the 88th Texas Legislature.

While there, local school districts will encourage representatives to support decisions focused on education.

Bryan ISD touts a slogan, “Children First, Always.” When the school board makes decisions on what they need from the legislature, they say this slogan guides those decisions.

Clay Falls, a spokesperson for Bryan ISD, told KBTX it all begins with having the best educators available.

“One of the things first on our list is addressing the teacher shortage,” Falls said. “That’s not only a problem we’re seeing in Bryan ISD, but around the state, we’ve heard a lot of that in the news when school started back in August and looking at ways to how do we compensate our teachers appropriately.”

Another issue is funding. The school board hopes school funding will be able to keep up with rising inflation and opposes diverting school property tax revenue to non-public education purposes.

Like many schools around Texas, mental health and school security are big priorities for BISD. The school board is hoping for increased funding and early identification resources.

“Every two years when the legislature meets, we want to make sure we bring our biggest concerns and want to get their feedback and hopefully gain their support as well on what we see as the biggest priorities for Bryan ISD,” Falls said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.