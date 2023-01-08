A little cooler for Sunday

A weak cold front moved through Central Texas on Saturday. Some saw scattered rain showers and rumbles of thunder Saturday into the early morning hours of our Sunday. It’s a little chilly if you’re heading out this morning. Temperatures as you head out the door are sitting in the 40s across Central Texas. The temperature change of Saturday’s front will be felt more on Sunday with highs remaining in the low to mid 60s. Any morning clouds will clear and winds will be from the north/northeast throughout the day.

The main story for the time being remains the unreasonable warmth. To put the warmth into perspective - Our normal high is typically around 58°. Another warming trend begins heading into the new work and school week. South winds return Monday and temperatures climb back into the mid to upper 60s. 70s are set to return for Tuesday and Wednesday as stronger south/southwest winds return.

Another cold front is set to move in on Thursday. Temperatures will only cool off into the mid to upper 60s Thursday behind the front - With the bigger cool down arriving for Friday and Saturday. Again this “cool down” is still not enough to bring our temperatures down below normal. Temperatures look to drop back into the lower 60s for Friday and Saturday before Central Texas sees another warming trend begin into the following week.

Rain chances are looking slim for Central Texas this week. Dry conditions remain in the forecast Monday through Wednesday. The front’s arrival may bring a chance for rain - But coverage at this time looks minimal for Central Texas and the higher chances for storms passing to our east. Overall we are warmer and drier than normal into the middle of the month.

