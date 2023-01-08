Oscar Meyer searching for Wienermobile drivers

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, WI (WGBA) - Picture yourself behind the wheel of a 27-foot hot dog.

Oscar Meyer is now recruiting the next class of drivers for its iconic Wienermobile.

The driver are called “Hot Doggers” and not only do they get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, they get to serve as an Oscar Meyer spokesperson at more than 200 events during the year.

Hot-Doggers also document their journeys on social media.

The company says they are looking for graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure.

