The warmth continues for Central Texas

It’s been an overall quiet and pleasant weekend for Central Texas. A cold front moved through on Saturday and left behind an absolute gorgeous day for Sunday. Full dose of sunshine and light northeast winds made for a perfect afternoon with highs in the mid 60s to around 70°.

Clouds will be returning from the south and southwest Sunday evening into Monday morning. Forecast models clear the clouds out gradually throughout the day on Monday. Temperatures start out chilly heading to work and school in the upper 30s to mid 40s. For the afternoon Monday - Temperatures look to be back into the mid 60s to low 70s.

2023 has been off to a warm start and that remains the main story for the upcoming week. We’ll still have some cold fronts move in throughout the next 10 days - But they are Pacific fronts - Which means there’s not a lot of cold air moving in with these systems. Temperatures will be going up and down as the fronts move in - But we’re not going to feel any Arctic air here in Central Texas. At least for the next 10 days - We have no freezing temperatures heading our way. But don’t lose your jackets just yet - We still have some chilly mornings in the upper 30s and 40s in the forecast.

But to put this warmth into perspective - Our normal high this time of year is typically around 58° to 59°. South/southwest winds return and will gradually increase in speed for the first half of the week. By Wednesday wind gusts up to 30 mph will be possible. These winds will bring in warmer air and crank our temperatures up. For Tuesday and Wednesday - Afternoon temperatures look to soar into the mid 70s to around 80°.

A Pacific cold front is set to move in late Wednesday. Temperatures will cool back into the mid to upper 60s for Thursday afternoon - But as northwest winds move in with the front - Highs will drop back into the low to mid 60s for Friday and Saturday. Definitely not a major cool down - But the front will cool things off a little.

Rain chances are not in the forecast for Monday or Tuesday. As the cold front moves in Wednesday night into Thursday morning - A few showers may pop up across the eastern half of Central Texas. Unfortunately - Models keep the rain that we need off to our east. We may see another Pacific front move in to start off the following week. Forecast models once again keep the better coverage of rain and storms to our east - But this is something we’ll watch as the week progresses.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.