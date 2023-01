10 Things To Do: January 7-8

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Click on the following links 10 things to do in central Texas!

“Chipping of the Green” free Christmas tree recycling is happening Saturday from 10 am – noon in Heritage Square in downtown Waco.

Harlem Renaissance Family Day: 10 am Saturday at the Temple Railroad & Heritage Museum

Phi Beta Sigma family bowling event: Saturday at 1 pm at Killeen Bowlerama

Waco Downtown Farmers Market: Saturday 9 am – 1 pm

Central Texas Farmers Market & Fair: Saturday at 8 am in Kempner

Baylor Men’s Basketball hosts Kansas State University at 5 pm Saturday