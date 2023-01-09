10 Waco labor and delivery healthcare workers are expecting special deliveries of their own

The baby fever is real at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Women and Children’s Center
These nurses are just eight of the 10 total labor and delivery staff members all expecting at...
These nurses are just eight of the 10 total labor and delivery staff members all expecting at the Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Women and Children’s Center.(KWTX)
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Whether it’s a holiday miracle or serendipity, the baby fever is real at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Women and Children’s Center.

At least nine of the nurses and one physician who deliver the little bundles of joy for a living are now all expecting mothers themselves, too!

“That’s about 15% of the staff,” Lauren Abendschein, a labor and delivery nurse manager at BSW, told KWTX. “We had a couple of girls that were due about three to four weeks apart and I was like, ‘Okay, this is alright’. And then it was like one person after the other started coming in. And I looked at our assistant manager and said, ‘Okay, we need to start mapping this out,’ and I actually just two weeks ago had another girl come and tell me she was pregnant.”

Nurses Myranda Barrientos, Lexie Jander, and Kathryn Lassiter, three of the nine who are expecting, say going through pregnancy together has brought them closer.

“It’s neat because you know you’re going through some of the same struggles,” Jander, a labor and delivery nurse, said. “Me and Maddie were throwing up at the same time, really miserable and nauseous. And we’re like, ‘What’s your trick, have you tried anything new?’ and so it was neat.”

“It’s fun, it’s a lot of fun knowing you have people with you,” Lassiter, also a labor and delivery nurse, agreed. “And it’s my first so I have people to bounce questions off of and know what I’m going through, how I’m feeling.”

And yes they’re all planning on delivering at the Women and Children’s Center, with their coworkers as their caretakers.

“I’m due March 3rd, this is my fourth baby,” Myranda Barrientos, a labor and delivery nurse, told KWTX. “And actually Katie and Lexie have both taken care of me with previous babies. So i’m no stranger to having my babies here.”

These coworkers have become family, and they’re excited to add tiny new members to the team.

“It is a lot of fun for us to come together, watch our kids grow,” Abendschein added. “We’re really a big family around here, so we’re just adding to the family!”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The man is described as having a bun or ponytail, and was seen wearing a black jacket, dark...
Police in North Texas looking for man after girl found unconscious in Academy Sports restroom
Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with...
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
Randall Fred Eubank & Aubrey Gibson Eubank Mugshots (College Station Police Department)
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed

Latest News

CBP Seizes 877 Pounds of Cocaine Inside Cargo in the San Juan-Santo Domingo Ferry
US Customs and Border Protection seizes 877 Pounds of Cocaine the San Juan-Santo Domingo Ferry
Universal Pictures’ “M3gan,” about a robot companion built for a young girl after her parents...
‘M3gan’ dolls up with $30.2M while ‘Avatar’ stays No. 1
(KWTX)
10 Things To Do: January 7-8
U.S. Army soldiers with the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood are deploying to Europe to “augment...
Fort Hood to host Mega Career Fair for Central Texas