The atmosphere in Central Texas is participating in Dry January...

I don’t know what to tell y’all anymore. We’re just about a third of the way through January and we’ve yet to record more than a trace of rain at the Waco Regional Airport. It’s not abnormal for us to see a stretch of dry weather in January, but we only have rain chances in the forecast three times over the next ten days and all of those rain chances are 20% or less. Not only are we left searching for rainfall, but we’re also left searching for January weather too. We’re currently on a 12 day streak of above normal high temperatures and we likely have another at least 10 days to go with above normal temperatures. We’ll get closer to average later this week, but we’ll also have high temperatures over 20° warmer than normal to deal with too. Temperatures today are starting out in the 30s and 40s with partly cloudy skies overhead. We’ll see more sunshine return during the midday and afternoon hours and that’ll allow highs to warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. Breezy south winds gusting near 20 MPH Tuesday and then gusting near 30 MPH Wednesday will pull warm air from South Texas in and we’re forecasting high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 0s Tuesday and Wednesday.

If you pay close enough attention to Central Texas’ weather patterns, you’ll know that gusty south winds this time of year typically leads to a cold front swinging through. We’re expecting our next front to blast through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. While strong north winds, gusting as high as 30 MPH, are expected Thursday behind the front, the quality of the cold air isn’t terribly high and we’ll only see high temperatures dip into the upper 50s and low-to-mid 60s Thursday and Friday. We’ll call those temperatures “seasonable”, but Thursday and Friday’s high will still be above normal. As far as rain chances with this front go, well there really aren’t any. We’ll have a 10% chance of a stray shower or two early Thursday morning as the front clears the area, but the front really won’t be getting going until moving out of our area.

We could see the upper-level weather pattern shift a bit next week, but the Pacific wave train isn’t stopping and that means colder air won’t really be joining these storms systems. After temperatures warm back up into the mid-60s on Saturday, we’ll be right back into the low 70s Sunday. Gusty south winds will again move back through Sunday and help to boost those temperatures ahead of another disturbance moving through on Monday. Like with Wednesday’s front, the front arriving on Martin Luther King Jr. Day likely won’t “get going” until it clears the area meaning our rain chances, for now, are capped near 20%. Another disturbance moving in for the middle of next week could again potentially bring us a better rain chance, but it’s too far away for anything more than a 20% rain chance, especially since the overall weather pattern has favored storms skirting by our area without dropping rain.

