Fort Hood to host Mega Career Fair for Central Texas

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Over 200 venders representing more than 95,000+ employment opportunities will be part of the Mega Career Fair on Fort Hood Tuesday.

Fort Hood’s Soldier for Life, Transition Assistance Program will host the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Lone Star Conference Center at 28218 Wainwright Drive.

“The event is open to all job seekers, soldiers, spouses and civilians,” said Fort Hood. “Non-DOD ID card holders must obtain a pass from the visitors center prior to coming on post.”

Parking at the Lone Star Conference Center is reserved for handicapped and career fair support personnel only.

Job seekers may park on 22nd & 23rd Streets between 761st Tank Battalion and Old Battalion Avenues.

The Mega Career Fair is free and requires no registration for job seekers.

