Near record highs Tuesday

There’s no indication that winter-cold has it’s sights on Central Texas anytime soon. The average high temperature this time of year is just under 60 degrees - we will be running 15-20 warmer than normal through Wednesday before a cold front drops in. We’re currently on a 12 day streak of above normal high temperatures and we likely have another at least 10 days to go with above normal temperatures. Windy, warm, and sunny weather is to be expected on Tuesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s/low 80s. With an increase in humidity coming overnight, we will see some cloud cover and fog develop in our eastern counties Monday night/Tuesday morning. Breezy south winds Tuesday and Wednesday will pull warm air from South Texas which may lead to a stray rain chance as our cold front comes in late Wednesday night/Thursday morning, but don’t hold your breath - most will see the front pass through dry.

There could be a few light showers, east of I-35 with the frontal passage but that’s about it. The front pushes through mostly dry and helps to bring temperatures down some for the end of the week. In addition to a drop in temperatures, we’ll be monitoring breezy conditions behind Thursday’s cold front. Gusts around 30 mph will be possible throughout the day. Due to the combination of breezy conditions and dry air, we’ll be monitoring elevated fire weather concerns on Thursday. The coldest mornings post-cold front will be Friday and Saturday as many lows drop to the mid to upper 30s.

After temperatures warm back up into the mid-60s on Saturday, we’ll be right back into the low 70s Sunday. Gusty south winds will again move back through Sunday and help to boost those temperatures ahead of another disturbance moving through on Monday. Like with Wednesday’s front, the front arriving on Martin Luther King Jr. Day only brings a minimal chance for showers. Another disturbance moving in for the middle of next week could again potentially bring us a better rain chance, but it’s too far away to really tell if it will help us out in the rain-department or not.

