Temple Police need help identifying suspects in Academy Sports robbery, assault of employee

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a trio of suspects in a robbery at Academy Sports on New Year’s Day.

“They were seen attempting to leave with a shopping cart full of unpaid merchandise,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

“When confronted by an employee, the employee was assaulted and knocked to the ground.”

Police said the three suspects loaded the items into what was described as an older model, green, 4-door Buick and fled the scene.

If you recognize them, please contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

