US Customs and Border Protection seizes 877 Pounds of Cocaine the San Juan-Santo Domingo Ferry

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently seized 877 pounds of cocaine concealed on board the San Juan -Santo Domingo Ferry arriving at the Pan American Dock.

During routine cargo inspection inside the M/V Kydon, CBP Officers observed anomalies in a cargo platform transporting metal rods on Dec 26. CBP Officers removed a board covering the floor of cargo platform and several rectangular plastic covered brick shape bundles were found.

According to CBP, 355 packages were retrieved form the cargo platform. A field test yielded positive to the properties to be cocaine. The estimated value of the seized cocaine is $9.1 million.

Homeland Security Investigations took custody of the contraband for investigation.

“Our experienced CBP officers remain vigilant, utilizing their training and available tools to stop dangerous drugs from entering the country,” said Roberto Vaquero, Director of Field Operation for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

