US Customs and Border Protection seizes 877 Pounds of Cocaine the San Juan-Santo Domingo Ferry

CBP Seizes 877 Pounds of Cocaine Inside Cargo in the San Juan-Santo Domingo Ferry
CBP Seizes 877 Pounds of Cocaine Inside Cargo in the San Juan-Santo Domingo Ferry(US Customs and Border Patrol)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently seized 877 pounds of cocaine concealed on board the San Juan -Santo Domingo Ferry arriving at the Pan American Dock. 

During routine cargo inspection inside the M/V Kydon, CBP Officers observed anomalies in a cargo platform transporting metal rods on Dec 26.  CBP Officers removed a board covering the floor of cargo platform and several rectangular plastic covered brick shape bundles were found.

According to CBP, 355 packages were retrieved form the cargo platform. A field test yielded positive to the properties to be cocaine. The estimated value of the seized cocaine is $9.1 million.

Homeland Security Investigations took custody of the contraband for investigation.

“Our experienced CBP officers remain vigilant, utilizing their training and available tools to stop dangerous drugs from entering the country,” said Roberto Vaquero, Director of Field Operation for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The man is described as having a bun or ponytail, and was seen wearing a black jacket, dark...
Police in North Texas looking for man after girl found unconscious in Academy Sports restroom
Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with...
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
Randall Fred Eubank & Aubrey Gibson Eubank Mugshots (College Station Police Department)
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed

Latest News

Universal Pictures’ “M3gan,” about a robot companion built for a young girl after her parents...
‘M3gan’ dolls up with $30.2M while ‘Avatar’ stays No. 1
(KWTX)
10 Things To Do: January 7-8
U.S. Army soldiers with the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood are deploying to Europe to “augment...
Fort Hood to host Mega Career Fair for Central Texas
Female Suspect Wanted in Series of Houston Robberies
Houston Police, FBI search for suspect in various robberies