88th Texas Legislature starts today, Central Texas professors discuss key issues

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The 88th Texas Legislature begins at noon, and there are already many debates on issues and topics set to be discussed during the regular session.

A major focus will be how to spend a surplus of over $27 billion, according to Dr. Robert Tennant, Texas A&M, Central Texas, Assistant Professor of Accounting.

“We did have a record surplus, which means that businesses tend to have been doing fairly well last year,” Tennant said. “Even with the projected potential recession coming in 2023 and the persistence of inflation, Texans may not experience as much of risk regarding job reduction and whatnot. However, with the influx of tech jobs, that may be offset.”

He said the problem lies in what legislators can agree to spend that surplus on.

“There’s definitely challenges because, even though it’s a record surplus, it is a limited number, and everybody will have ideas as to where it should go and how much should go to each slice of the pie,” Tennant said.

Dr. Pat Flavin, a Baylor Political Science Professor, said Gov. Greg Abbott is pressing for the money to go toward property tax relief. Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick would like to see funding go toward infrastructure.

“There’s going to be a lot of debate over how to spend that money in Austin,” he said.

In addition to spending, Flavin also expects a highly-debated issue will be immigration.

“It’s sort of a tricky issue because immigration is typically the purview of the federal government, but, because Texas is certainly experiencing the effects of immigration, it’s now become a major state issue as well,” he said.

He expects legislators to discuss how many resources that need to devote to the crisis on the border.

Flavin also said the power grid debate will return this session. Even though some officials say it is strong and fixed, others believe there are ways in the legislature to make the grid better.

Abortion is also expected to play a role in legislation since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Flavin said there is discussion of possible exceptions getting passed or scaling back on some restrictions.

Similar to last session, Flavin expects transgender rights to also be discussed in legislation.

“...issues of transgender rights, on what parents can and can’t do when it comes to transgender issues with their children, and, also, things like the books that are in school libraries,” he said.

These issues may be debated thoroughly by legislators, but Flavin is unsure if that will lead to special sessions like 2021.

“We’ll have to see whether there’s a repeat of the 2021 session where Democrats left the state, basically left the House representatives unable to do anything,” he said. “If that’s the case, we’ll probably see a special session. I think that’s probably unlikely that the tactic will be used again... I think the legislators hope that they’ll get all the business that they plan to get done in the regular session.”

Today, Flavin said they will probably focus on organizing committees and committee chairs. After those are decided, the legislative process will begin.

If you are interested in speaking with your legislators, you can find who represents you here.

