Buc-ee’s to break ground in Hillsboro

Buc-ee's
Buc-ee’s(Buc-ee’s)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas’s favorite beaver is getting ready to break ground on another massive travel stop in Central Texas.

Buc-ee’s will break ground on its new travel center in Hillsboro at 1 p.m. on Jan. 24 with a ceremony attended by local leaders at 165 State Highway 77.

Buc-ee’s Hillsboro will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions along with favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available.

Attendees of the Buc-ee’s Hillsboro groundbreaking ceremony will include Mayor Andrew Smith of Hillsboro along with members of the Hillsboro City Council, as well as Hill County Judge Justin Lewis and the Hill County Commissioners Court.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee’s operates 44 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Now, Buc-ee’s is headed West with store groundbreakings in Colorado and Missouri.

Throughout the project, Buc-ee’s corporate development team will continue to work closely with local partners including the City of Hillsboro and Hill County.

According to the company, the center will bring at least 200 jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k and three weeks of paid vacation.

