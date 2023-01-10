Central Texas Vietnam veteran to be honored with Purple Heart, Bronze Star for Valor

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Army leaders with the III Armored Corps and Fort Hood will formally present John Footman, a central Texas Vietnam veteran, with the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for Valor.

The award ceremony will be held Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. at the III Armored Corps Headquarters West Atrium, building 1001.

Footman, who served with the 4th Infantry Division in Vietnam and retired from active duty after 20 years of service, will formally receive these awards for his service in the Vietnam War.

The Purple Heart is awarded to service members who were wounded or killed during combat.

The Bronze Star for Valor is awarded to service members for heroic service during military operations against enemy forces.

