Deer crashes through front door of butcher shop, leaves hole in wall

Surveillance video captures a deer smashing into a butcher shop, breaking through front door. (SOURCE: WDAY)
By Mike McGurran
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (WDAY) - You may have heard the expression of a bull in a China shop, but what happens when a deer crashes into a butcher shop?

Such an incident happened in Minnesota, causing a headache for the owner, Melissa Evans.

The deer barreled into the shop over the weekend, shattering the glass door in the entryway.

Evans was in the meat processing room at the time.

“I had no idea what was going on,” she said. “I thought maybe somebody had drove through the building or the ceiling was crashing down.”

The deer crashed head-first into the wall, leaving a big hole in its wake.

Evans said the leftover hole could spark a conversation if nothing else.

“It’s I mean, it’s a talking piece,” she said. “It’s the exact shape of a deer’s head.”

After that, the disoriented deer danced around the shop a little more. It almost smashed through another window on its way out but eventually left the way it came.

The reason the deer broke into the shop in the first place remains a mystery.

“You would think it came in to warm up,” Evans said. “But I did a little research last night and it’s not very common at all for deer to do that.”

Evans was left with a mess to clean up and had to shut the shop down for a day while she got her door replaced.

Even though she paid “deerly” for the repairs, Evans said she has a sense of humor about the ordeal.

“It’ll bring a lot more business; people are gonna want to come see the deer head and the hole in the wall, and talk about the deer that delivered itself to the butcher shop,” she said.

Although it makes a good story, Evans said she hopes it won’t happen again.

Copyright 2023 WDAY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

