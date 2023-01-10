The first record of 2023 could go down in the books today!

Just what y’all wanted to hear, right? We’re currently on a 13-day streak of above normal high temperatures, but today could potentially be the first day that goes down into the record books for a record high. Temperatures are already warmer this morning in the upper 40s and low 50s, but we’re seeing mid-to-upper 50s east of I-35 where fog is in place. Morning fog should stay near and east of I-35 and will dissipate by mid-morning leading to abundant sunshine. Highs should warm into the upper 70s where fog lingers this morning, but with sunny skies and southwesterly winds, highs should easily warm into the low 80s along and west of I-35. Our record high is 81°, set in 2017, and we’re forecasting a high of 81°. Tomorrow’s record climbs to 84° and extra clouds may keep us a touch cooler, but it’ll remain a scorcher of a day (by January standards, of course).

High temperatures Wednesday should again climb close to 80° under partly cloudy skies with gusty south winds as high as 30 MPH, but we’ll instead see partly cloudy skies. The boost in wind speed comes ahead of a cold front sliding through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This front likely comes through completely dry, however, there is a 10% chance of an evening/overnight thunderstorm east of Highway 77. If a storm gets going, and that’s a big if, could potentially contain gusty winds and hail. The majority of the area will not see any rain at all. Thursday’s front clears by around sunrise. We’ll drop from the upper 50s Wednesday morning into the upper 40s Thursday morning with returning sunshine keeping highs close to 60°. Thursday is also the first day our average high warms up, but we’re still expecting just slightly warmer than normal highs.

Comfortably crisp Thursday and Friday highs in the low 60s will be joined by a chill in the morning with temperatures in the mid-30s Friday and Saturday morning, but this “chill” won’t last. With south winds returning Saturday, Highs will climb into the mid-to-upper 60s to start the weekend and then into the low 70s to close it out Sunday. Another storm system could bring us a bit of rain Sunday afternoon into Monday morning, but we’re again unlikely to see much rainfall. In fact, the 20% chance of rain could easily not come to fruition at all since the storm system bringing the rain opportunity is going to be disheveled, so to speak. Temperatures early next week will reach the mid-70s Monday and Tuesday with a small temperature drop as another front maybe approaches mid-to-late next week. That front late next week too likely brings us minimal precipitation.

