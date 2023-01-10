Georgia routs TCU in national title repeat

LOS ANGELES, California (KWTX) - The TCU Horned Frogs have been the comeback kids, but their magic seemed to run out on Monday night at SoFi Stadium, as Georgia clinched their second-straight national championship.

TCU found the end zone in the first quarter, to cut into an early Georgia lead. Down just 10-7 there was hope, but it was all Georgia the rest of the way. The Dawgs’ offense was unstoppable, and TCU started to force things offensively.

Georgia posted a tweet during the third quarter, knocking TCU’s HypnoToad.

The Dawgs benched their starting quarterback, Stetson Bennett, in the third quarter. Bennett had tied Joe Burrow for the most touchdowns responsible for in a BCS/CFP national championship game with 6.

The TCU Horned Frogs end the year 13-2.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.