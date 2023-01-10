Houston woman killed in fiery head-on collision while attempting to pass vehicle on Central Texas road

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Houston woman driving a 2017 Volvo SUV was killed after colliding head-on with a Ford F-350 pickup on FM 485.

DPS troopers said the woman was travelling westbound on FM 485 about 5 miles west of Hearne, Texas shortly before 8 p.m. on Jan. 9.

An investigation revealed she “passed when unsafe and crossed into the eastbound lane into the path of the Ford pickup,” DPS said.

The driver of the heavy-duty truck took evasive action and drove into the eastbound bar ditch to avoid striking the Volvo, DPS said.

The driver of the Volvo attempted to move back into the westbound lane but was unable to do so and instead collided with the pickup, DPS said.

The Volvo caught on fire on impact.

The driver of the Volvo, whose name is not yet being released by DPS, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Greg Hoelscher.

The deadly collision remains under investigation.

