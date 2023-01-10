‘It’s a problem. It’s critical’: Waco hospitals report longer wait times for patients at emergency rooms

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Health officials from Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest and Ascension Providence confirm to KWTX that patients are experiencing higher than normal wait times at their emergency rooms as a result of an uptick in respiratory illness, flu and COVID-19 cases.

Kimberly Townson is a patient who experienced this when she made the trip from Lake Whitney to Waco’s Ascension Providence Hospital. After not being able to sleep without losing her breath, Kimberly decided to visit the emergency room just to be safe.

“Throughout the night, they couldn’t get us in to see us because the rooms were full and the back rooms were full with patients,” she said.

Once there, she and her husband, James, found a waiting room packed with patients.

“We got there at 4. It wasn’t very crowded. By 9 p.m. it was extremely crowded,” James said.

The nurses performed bloodwork and took other vitals upon arrival. Eight hours after that, though, Kimberly felt the shortness of breath coming back in the waiting room.

“I go up there and I asked, ‘can I at least get a breathing treatment?’ I said, ‘please I’m having trouble breathing. I can’t even talk to you.’”

Both Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest and Ascension confirmed that they are seeing longer ER wait times. In a statement, a spokesperson for Ascension said: “emergency department wait times are extremely fluid and are constantly changing.”

A spokesperson for Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest said they have seen this uptick in emergency room visits since November and expects the number to go down by March.

“It’s a situation. It’s a problem. It’s critical,” Kimberly said. “People can’t get the care that they need.”

14 hours of waiting later, the Townsons decided to head back to Lake Whitney to their local urgent care.

Ascension said staff take the vitals of all patients upon arrival and they are then prioritized based on their condition. A spokesperson said the hospital is committed to providing care to all patients who come in.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.