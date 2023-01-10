Killeen police identify suspect in armed carjacking

Suspect crashed into utility pole during police chase and caused a power outage, officials said
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department identified the suspect in an aggravated robbery as Jayonn Jordan Moore, 23.

Moore is charged with aggravated robbery and Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set his bond at $250,000. 

Officers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 9 to the 4600 block of Frontier Trail in reference to a robbery.

According to the victim, a suspect approached him at gunpoint and demanded his wallet, phone and Honda Civic. The suspect, now identified as Moore, then fled the area in the Civic, police said.

Officers later located the Honda near Stan Schlueter Loop and Mesa Drive at 9:09 p.m. and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Moore allegedly refused to stop.

The vehicle sped off westbound on Elms Road and officers pursued the vehicle. Police said Moore attempted to turn southbound on Trimmier Road, when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole. He was taken into custody without further incident and no injuries were reported.

The impact on the utility pole caused a power outage in the area, police said.

Moore is currently being held in the Bell County Jail.

