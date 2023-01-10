Killeen robbery suspect arrested following crash into a utility pole in chase against police

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Monday evening.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 p.m. Jan. 9 to the 4600 block of Frontier Trail in reference to a robbery.

According to the victim, a black suspect approached him at gunpoint and demanded his wallet, phone and Honda Civic. The suspect then fled the area in the Civic.

Officers later located the Honda near Stan Schlueter Loop and Mesa Drive at 9:09 p.m. and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the suspect driver refused to stop.

The vehicle sped off westbound on Elms Road and officers pursued the vehicle. The driver attempted to turn southbound on Trimmier Road, when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported.

“The impact on the utility pole caused a power outage in the area and Oncor is currently on scene making repairs,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police’s spokeswoman.

This case is active and charges are pending review with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.