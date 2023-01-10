McLennan County sheriff’s deputies shoot armed woman involved in disturbance: sheriff

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - Two deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office shot and wounded a woman armed with a shotgun, Sheriff Parnell McNamara confirmed to KWTX.

The deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedmond Street at about 10:45 a.m.

When the deputies arrived at the scene, a “female suspect” exited an RV-trailer type mobile home with a shotgun, the sheriff said.

The deputies fired their weapons, wounding the woman.

McNamara said the woman was transported to a hospital and the extent of her injuries are currently unknown./

The Texas Rangers are now investigating the shooting.

The deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedmond Street at about 10:45 a.m. (Bradley Vaughn for KWTX)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.