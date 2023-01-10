Record heat Tuesday - close to record heat again tomorrow

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
A January heat wave continues... we made it up to 83 degrees today and that is significantly warmer than what we are used to for this time of year... in fact, we set a new record for the high today - beating the record set in 2017 at 81 degrees. That above normal temperature train will continue tomorrow with highs expected to be 20+ degrees warmer than normal again, back into the upper 70s/low 80s. Overnight/morning fog is back again to start Wednesday, and cloud cover will greet us as the sun comes up. The heat from the sun starts to burn off some of those clouds throughout the day tomorrow, but it will all depend on how quickly they break apart as to how high the temperature will go. We know we expect to at least see the upper 70s/low 80s, but the record for tomorrow is 84 (longstanding record set in 1905) - so we may tie/break the record, or we may be just shy of it. This heatwave relaxes for a few days with a cold front coming by Thursday.

Next Cold Front: Our next cold front is on pace to arrive late Wednesday, pretty much coming through just dry and windy. There is a small, small chance for an evening/overnight thunderstorm for areas east. If a storm gets going, and that’s a big if, could potentially contain gusty winds and hail - but the better chances of that happening will be in East Texas. The majority of the area will not see any rain at all. Thursday’s front clears by around sunrise. Breezy conditions are not only expected head of the front, but behind the front as well. That means we will be keeping tabs on the elevated fire risk and high pollen numbers for the next few days. Comfortably cool Thursday and Friday expected with highs in the low 60s, but with south winds returning Saturday, highs climb back into the upper 60s & low 70s on Sunday.

Extended Forecast: Another storm system could bring us a bit of rain Sunday afternoon into Monday morning, but we’re again unlikely to see much rainfall. In fact, the 20% chance of rain could easily not come to fruition at all since the storm system bringing the rain opportunity is going to be disheveled, so to speak. Temperatures early next week will reach the mid-70s Monday and Tuesday with a small temperature drop as another front maybe approaches mid-to-late next week. That front late next week too likely brings us minimal precipitation. The Climate Prediction Center’s longer-range forecast of 8-14 days out continues to show high confidence of warmer weather going deeper into January.

